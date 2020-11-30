McALISTER,
Terence James (Terry):
Of Paraparaumu, on 28th November 2020, aged 67 years. Most dearly loved husband and friend of Nicole; father of Kelly; grandfather of Declin and Erica. Terry was also step-father of Cass Cooper and Hayley Barr; step-grandad of Max and best mate to Bobby the dog. Sincere thanks to the team from Mary Potter Hospice for their support and care of Terry during this time. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice at www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to 'the McAlister family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 2nd December 2020, at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2020