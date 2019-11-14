Terence MAWSON

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Death Notice

MAWSON, Terence Robert
Henry (Terry):
On November 13, 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Marge for 65 years. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Rowland & Phyllis (both dec), Raymond & Denise. Loved brother-in-law of Maureen & Graham (both dec), Colleen & Keith O'Riley (both dec), Joy & the late Eric Carlyle. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special friend of Joan Gibbs & Lisa Ferguson. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Monday November 18, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Riverside Park Lawn Cemetery.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2019
