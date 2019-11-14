MAWSON, Terence Robert
Henry (Terry):
On November 13, 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Marge for 65 years. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Rowland & Phyllis (both dec), Raymond & Denise. Loved brother-in-law of Maureen & Graham (both dec), Colleen & Keith O'Riley (both dec), Joy & the late Eric Carlyle. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special friend of Joan Gibbs & Lisa Ferguson. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Monday November 18, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Riverside Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2019