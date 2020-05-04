Terence LEAMY

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear sad news. I went to school with Terry and..."
    - Mick Frawley
  • "Dear Leamy family I am emailing on behalf of my late..."
    - Julia Wall
  • "I worked closely with Terry during his time at Wellington..."
    - Clive Felix
  • "I worked with Terry in the late 90's as he did volunteer..."
    - Grace Moulton
Death Notice

LEAMY,
Terence Norman James
(Terry):
Passed away suddenly on Friday 1 May 2020 (heart attack), aged 54 years. Dearly loved oldest son of Terry and Veronica. Loved older brother of Sharon and Roger (Queenstown), Tim and Nathalie (Wellington), Peter and Denise (Brasilia) and Kevin and Sue (Brisbane). Affectionate and loved uncle of Troy, Solomon, Jasper; Olivia, Michelle; Jayden. Loved by all his extended family in NZ, Australia, UK, USA and South Africa.
He will be deeply missed.
Messages please to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020
