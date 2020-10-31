JAQUES, Terence Gordon:

On Friday 30th October 2020, in his 95th year, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Janet, for 63 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Deborah, Robert and Beverly, Jonathan and Amalie, Lorraine and David, Graeme and Kylie. Loved Grandad of Michael, Andrew, Joshua, Daniel, Tracey, Benjamin, Jessica and Michaela, and Great-Grandad of Mereana. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Acacia Bay Road, Taupo, on Wednesday 4th November at 1.00pm, followed by burial service at the Taupo Lawn Cemetery. A Rosary vigil will be held at St Patrick's Church on Tuesday 3rd November at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul Soc., Taupo Branch, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to all the medical staff, Lake Taupo Hospice, and staff at St John's Wood Rest Home who cared for Terry while he was on his long journey. R.I.P.

