COLEY,
Terence John (Terry):
Born 1st December 1937, Upper Hutt. Passed away at home in Pukekohe 18th November 2020 (82 years). Beloved husband to Jocelyn for 58 years. Dearly loved Dad to Terena, Sherryn, Deanne & James. Cherished, clever, humorous and always there for us. Treasured Grandad to Kylie, Jaimee-Leigh, the late Cory, Kurt, Joshua, Troy, Olivia, Jack, Sam, Ella & George. Great-Grandad to Sebastian & Pepi (due April 2021). Special FIL to Paul, Gwyn, Nigel & Fiona. Loved eldest son of Jack & Margaret, and brother to John & Jill. Loved by all the extended family. Special thanks to Dr Reddy. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Friday 27th November at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franklin Hospice with special thanks to Jackie & Beryl.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020