KAPI, Tereapii
(nee Teokoitu):
On 24 June 2019, Tereapii Kapi slipped away suddenly in the presence of her husband Wireless Kapi and family. Beloved mother of Shane & Hailey, Michael & Trudy, Aaron, Ngatupuna, Benjamin & Tinalasa. Loving grandmother of Harley, Reginae, Danny Junior, Michael, Corey and Stevie-Lee. Tereapii's body is laying at Horouta Marae from Wednesday 26 June 2019 and will remain there until her family service. A Family Service for Tereapii will be held on Sunday, 30 June 2019, at 6.00pm, at Cook Islands Christian Church (Porirua in NZ), 9 Mungavin Avenue, Porirua. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 1 July 2019, at 11.00am, at the same place, followed by her burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 28, 2019