Tepora SAMUEL-POKOATI

Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua City, Wellington
042374174
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 p.m.
Cook Islands Christian Church EKKA
11 McKillop Street
Porirua
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Cook Islands Christian Church EKKA
11 McKillop Street
Porirua
View Map
Death Notice

SAMUEL-POKOATI,
Tepora Poreti Tara:
Passed away on Saturday, 14 December 2019, aged 85 years. Loving daughter to the late Kii Matangiroa Poreti Samuel and the late Tuono Upoko Ariki Jancye Ann Tukoe Tangiia. Loved mother to Taimata, Kairangi, Tiatava, Tumutoa, Manavaroa, Tui Ariki, Poreti, and Ngatapu Kiritakiia Sarah. A loved nan and mumma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family service will be held at the Cook Islands Christian Church EKKA, 11 McKillop Street, Porirua, on Thursday, 19 December, commencing at 6:00pm. The funeral service will be held in the same church on Friday, 20 December commencing at 11:00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
