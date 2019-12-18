SAMUEL-POKOATI,
Tepora Poreti Tara:
Passed away on Saturday, 14 December 2019, aged 85 years. Loving daughter to the late Kii Matangiroa Poreti Samuel and the late Tuono Upoko Ariki Jancye Ann Tukoe Tangiia. Loved mother to Taimata, Kairangi, Tiatava, Tumutoa, Manavaroa, Tui Ariki, Poreti, and Ngatapu Kiritakiia Sarah. A loved nan and mumma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family service will be held at the Cook Islands Christian Church EKKA, 11 McKillop Street, Porirua, on Thursday, 19 December, commencing at 6:00pm. The funeral service will be held in the same church on Friday, 20 December commencing at 11:00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019