SAMOA, Teina Malie:
On Sunday 19 January, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 76 years. Loved and most cherished wife of the late Afa Vineula Samoa. Mother and mother-in-law of Samuel and Faiga, Leata and Mike, the late Karaneta, Edmund and Karen, Raudnic and Taima, and Karaneta and Lameko. Cherished nana of Teina, Simon and Vee, and Afa-James, Manu and Malie, David and Lewis, Leata, Vineula and Lameko, Pou, Marie and family, Emelisa, Ray and family, Carlos, Angela and family, Melanie, Tom and family, Aiysha, Ala and family. Adored great-nana of Isaac, Faiga, Isla, and Afa-James. Malie's family service will be held in The Church of Christ the King, Warspite Avenue, Porirua, on Thursday 23 January 2020 at 6pm. The final service for mum will be held in The Church of Christ the King, Warspite Avenue, Porirua, on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 10am to be followed by a private cremation. Malie will be resting at her home 17 Driver Crescent, Porirua.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020