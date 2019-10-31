

KAIWAI,

TeHapi Powhiro (Paul):

Died suddenly on 29 October 2019, at his home in Taita. Son of the late Manaakitia Awatere and Reweti (Hoia) Kaiwai of Ruatoria. Loved son-in-law of the late Tom Reedy and Flora Reedy. Adored husband of Terry and much loved father and father-in-law of John, Hami and Natasha, Paul (Australia) Mihikore and Sam Richards and Hine (Taita). Treasured papa of Tyrah, Mishah, Osiris, Wraith and Bishop, Ellie and Mia, Lily-Rose (Australia) Isabella, Indiana and Molly Richards, Konstance (Taita) and Kingston (Raupunga). Adored and respected Uncle Paul and Papa Paul of all his many nieces, nephews and mokopuna and the Carroll whãnau. Much loved brother of his 12 surviving siblings.

Gone to be with his beloved sister Pop and brother Blue.

Paul will lie at 82 Molesworth Street, Taita. The funeral service will be held at 82 Molesworth Street, at 9.30am, followed by his burial at Akatarawa Cemetery, Upper Hutt on Saturday 2nd November at 11.00am.



