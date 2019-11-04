MATO,

Te Raumoangamatehuirua

(Ray):

04.05.1943 - 02.11.2019.

Beloved son of Huri Te Ao and Hineiahua Mato (dec.). Treasured husband of Ann Mato (dec.).

You will be dearly missed by all of your whanau.

A special thank you to staff at Wellington Regional Hospital for their exceptional care and respect for Ray. Messages to 'the Mato Whanau' can be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. An informal Wellington funeral service for Ray will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, corner Onepu Road and Cockburn Street, Kilbirnie on Tuesday 5th November 2019, at 2pm. He will be taken home to Maraenui Marae, via Opotiki on Wednesday morning. Our Taonga will be laid to rest at Wharekura urup, Te Kaha on Friday, November 8, 2019.



