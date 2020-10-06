AUELUA,

Tauiliili Katenari: (JP)

Sunrise 11.10.67 –

Sunset 06.10.19

One year ago the angels came to take you home and you left us all alone. We know you are with Dad (Soagia Auelua) and you are both watching over us. We continue to speak your name with love and pride our dear sister, aunty and friend. We smile with tears we cannot hide, we thank you for the years we shared, the love you gave, and the way you cared. The legacy you have left behind will forever be in our hearts, we love and miss you so much.

May you rest in peace

until we meet again

Love you always - Mum (Ema Auelua), your sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and our family as well as your beloved church family P.I.P.C Newtown, Wellington.

LOVE YOU ILI xx



