Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tauiliili AUELUA. View Sign Death Notice



Tauiliili Katenari Auelua:

"I have fought the

good fight,

I have finished the race,

I have kept the faith"

2 Timothy:7.

On Sunday 6th October 2019, our heavenly father called his faithful servant, Tauiliili Katenari Auelua, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved by her late father Soagia Tulatoa Tavita Auelua and Ema Suapopo née Amosa. Treasured sister of Letuie and Mata'aga Farani Taiti, Vaoita and Teniseli Auelua-Ma'aelopa, Taimalietane and Mano ma le fanau, Katenari Vaoita Auelua and brother Lupesoliai and Matile ma le fanau and absolutely adored Aunty of Peniamina, Talalele, Ema, Evita and Tavita. To her dearest and treasured family we would like to thank our extended Auelua and Amosa Families for your words of encouragement, relentless support and love for Tauiliili. We would also like to thank those who have travelled from overseas. Her beloved PIPC Newtown Church, played a crucial role in her life and we praise God for all the years she served as an elder and supported multiple Church ministers. The relentless guidance, support and love from all the members of Church kept her faith strong and will always have a special place in her heart. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses of Wellington Hospital who cared for her during her time at the hospital. Thank you also to Housing New Zealand and Wellington Pacifica Patrollers. For our family and friends, Tauiliili will be lying in state at PIPC Newtown as of Tuesday 8 October. Important details as follows: Tauiliili's family service will be on Thursday 10th October at 6.00pm, at PIPC, Corner Daniel and Constable Streets, Newtown and the Funeral Service will be held on Friday 11th October, at 10.00am, at the same venue. Lastly, thank you everyone for all your love, support, thoughts and prayers for our family during this time. We are strong as we know Tauiliili is at peace, free from pain and is reunited with our Dad.







In loving memory ofTauiliili Katenari Auelua:"I have fought thegood fight,I have finished the race,I have kept the faith"2 Timothy:7.On Sunday 6th October 2019, our heavenly father called his faithful servant, Tauiliili Katenari Auelua, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved by her late father Soagia Tulatoa Tavita Auelua and Ema Suapopo née Amosa. Treasured sister of Letuie and Mata'aga Farani Taiti, Vaoita and Teniseli Auelua-Ma'aelopa, Taimalietane and Mano ma le fanau, Katenari Vaoita Auelua and brother Lupesoliai and Matile ma le fanau and absolutely adored Aunty of Peniamina, Talalele, Ema, Evita and Tavita. To her dearest and treasured family we would like to thank our extended Auelua and Amosa Families for your words of encouragement, relentless support and love for Tauiliili. We would also like to thank those who have travelled from overseas. Her beloved PIPC Newtown Church, played a crucial role in her life and we praise God for all the years she served as an elder and supported multiple Church ministers. The relentless guidance, support and love from all the members of Church kept her faith strong and will always have a special place in her heart. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses of Wellington Hospital who cared for her during her time at the hospital. Thank you also to Housing New Zealand and Wellington Pacifica Patrollers. For our family and friends, Tauiliili will be lying in state at PIPC Newtown as of Tuesday 8 October. Important details as follows: Tauiliili's family service will be on Thursday 10th October at 6.00pm, at PIPC, Corner Daniel and Constable Streets, Newtown and the Funeral Service will be held on Friday 11th October, at 10.00am, at the same venue. Lastly, thank you everyone for all your love, support, thoughts and prayers for our family during this time. We are strong as we know Tauiliili is at peace, free from pain and is reunited with our Dad. Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers