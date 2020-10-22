BHULA, Taraben:

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 20, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Govindbhai Bhula and loving mother and mother-in-law to Rajumati & Dugald, Neela & Vaughan, Ashok & Julia and the deceased Prakash, loving grandmother to Daniel & Jasmine, Sarisha, Oliver & Alice. Many thanks to all the extended family and friends that have been part of Tara's life and the support they have shown her through her decreasing health. A special thanks to her GP Deb Ingham who cared for our mum like she was her own mother. A service to celebrate Tara's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on October 23, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Heart Foundation NZ and the Kidney Foundation NZ would be appreciated.



