MALLON,

Taonga Manaia:

On Monday 6th January 2020 at Auckland City Hospital our beautiful and gentle kotiro (Taonga Manaia) passed away, aged 16. Daughter of Paula Williams and Sanele Mallon, younger sister of Te Raunatanga (Cho) and older sister of Riria Te Amo. Mokopuna of Marcia and Paul Williams, Iutita and Gerry Mallon. Loved by her many aunties, uncles and cousins including the late Aunty Teresia Teaiwa, extended whnau-aiga and friends. Taonga Manaia believed in family being first, always. She was so proud of her whanau and friends and the things that they had achieved. You would always catch her smiling, her unconditional love shining through her personality everyday.

Taonga Manaia we will miss your sweet singing voice

and dancing and we will love you forever and ever.



Taonga Manaia is laying at home until Monday 13th January. Her service will be held at Holy Family Church, Mungavin Avenue at 11.00am followed by private cremation at Whenua Tapu. Please join us for light supper at Horouta Marae, Whitford Brown from 1.30pm. Her favourite colour is green so please feel free to wear green at her church service for Taonga Manaia's Green Heart. In lieu of flowers a donation box will be placed in the foyer of the church in which proceeds will go to Ronald Mcdonald House. Sanele and I would like to acknowledge the staff that took awesome care of Taonga Manaia in the CVICU of Auckland City Hospital, Starship Hospital, and Ronald Mcdonald House. We sincerely thank you all.



