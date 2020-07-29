Tanielu KORO

Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Death Notice

KORO, Tanielu:
Passed away suddenly on Friday 24th July 2020. A much loved husband of Mary and the late Palatina, father of Edwin, Leota, Rosa and Isopo. Cherised grandfather of Pilitati, Mose, Sualua, Nevada and Cheyanne. He will be dearly missed by his beloved sister Losa and brother-in-law Maka. Dearly loved brother of the late Leota, Palau, Tufi, Toemahina, Folau and Motu. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, wider family, friends and community. Family service will be held (Tonight) Wednesday 29th July at 6.00pm and funeral (Tomorrow) Thursday 30th July at 11.00am. Both services will be held at the Church of Christ the King (PIC), 207 Champion St, Cannons Creek, Porirua. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.


Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020
