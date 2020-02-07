Tania SMITH

Guest Book
  • "A courageous young woman who managed to touch the hearts of..."
    - Robyn Allen
Service Information
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:30 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Guyton St
Wanganui
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Guyton St
Wanganui
Interment
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Taumarunui New Cemetery
Golf Road
Taumarunui
Death Notice

SMITH, Tania Irene:
Most recently of Taumarunui, Tania passed away peacefully and in loving company at Hospice Wanganui on Thursday, February 6, 2020, aged 51 years. Much loved partner of Mary Porebski, loved daughter of Graham and the late Kay and sister to Tony and Nikki. Loving and wise Aunty Tarn to Kylee, Jesse, Cherae, Brook, Jodie and Lennie. Delightful great-aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Loved sister-in-law and Aunty to the Porebski family (Wellington) and the Warneck family (Berlin). In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui and or the Breast Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton St, Wanganui on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10.00am to be followed by interment at the Taumarunui New Cemetery, Golf Road, Taumarunui at 2.00pm. Mary and the family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Tania in the Church on Sunday evening at 5.30pm.
