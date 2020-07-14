APORO,
Tania Judith (nee Kapene):
28.01.1963 - 27.06.2020
(of Martinborough) Surrounded by her loving Whanau, Tania passed away peacefully after a long tiring battle. Dearly loved wife of Wayne, and much loved mum of Darren, James, Renee, Nikora and Lee. Loving Nan to all mokos and her great-grandaughter. Loved daughter of Rangi & Eileen Kapene (both deceased). Loved sister of Barney (deceased), Yvette (deceased), Liz, Ora, Moose (deceased), Wi, Louise, and Jenny. Tania will lie at Hau Ariki Marae, Regent Street, Martinborough from tomorrow (Wednesday) July 15, 2020 until her funeral service at the Marae on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 11.00am followed by burial at Martinborough Cemetery. The family respectfully remind you of Covid19 hygiene guidelines. Messages to the Aporo family c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 14, 2020