JOHNS, Tangatakino (Ta):
15 May 1960 -
15 September 2019
Dearly loved husband of Deborah. Much loved Dad of Shane and Megan, Terry, Betty and BJ, Jordan, Roma and Steve. Loved Grandad of Mike, Izzy, Lily and Erin, Olly and Jacob.
Well-loved and will be dearly missed forever. Messages to the Johns family may be left in Ta's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Ta will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 17, 2019