YARRALL,
Sylvia Mary (nee George):
09.08.1933 - 27.11.2019
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. Loved mother of Tony & Sharon, Scott & Hollie. Beloved Nana to Sarah, Thomas, Alan & Georgia, Max, Shaun, Kymani-Rose, Grace, and Eden. Aunty to Cindy and Greg. Sister of Noel (Australia), sister-in-law of Lynda. Niece of Cyril & Colleen. A gathering will be held Wednesday, December 4, from 10.30am - 1.00pm, at The Hardwick Smith Lounge, Belmont. Please join the family to share your memories of Sylvia.
The song has ended,
but the melody lives on.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019