PRATT, Sylvia Margaret:
Of Levin. Died peacefully after a short illness at Horowhenua Star 4, on Saturday 21st September 2019, in her 97th year, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife for 71 years, of George (died 6th January 2013). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Delwyn (died 21st February 2010) & Barry, Gary (died 22nd June 1960), Les & Helen, Trevor, Jan & Mike, and Caro. Beloved Nanny to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
We hold onto your memory.
Your wisdom and sense of humour inspire us all.
In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Sylvia will be held at Queen St Gospel Chapel, 539 Queen St, Levin, on Friday 27th September 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Tiro Tiro Road Cemetery, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019