MORRISON, Sylvia Mary:
Peacefully at Millvale Lodge Lindale, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 23 July 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Donella Duffy, and Mairi & Bruce Johnstone. Loved Nana of Carl. Loved sister of Kathleeen MacArthur and Pat Harper. Sincere thanks to the team at Millvale Lodge Lindale for caring for Sylvia over the past 5 years. A private family service has taken place. Messages to "The Morrison Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020