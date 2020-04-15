MEEK,
Sylvia Violet Helena (Sylvie):
Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 9th April 2020. Dearly loved wife to the late Allan. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Graeme & Jude; Susanne; and Janette & Keith. Loved sister to Jim (dec), George, Jeanie and Janice (dec). Grandmother of Sarah & Mark; Rachel & Ryan; Jade; James; Miranda; and Great-Grandmother of Vivien and Lola. Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their care of Sylvie and support to our family during this time. Messages to the Meek family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040, or left on Sylvie's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz A Memorial Service for Sylvie to be held in Ohakune, which family will advise details of closer to the time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice. A Private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020