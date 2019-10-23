JONES, Sylvia:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Lower Hutt. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Monday 21 October 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Martin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin & Eileen. Loved Nana of Kelvin, Colin & Keri, and Steven & Belinda. Great-Nana of Liam, Kayla, Piper, Chantel, Macca, Madison, Georgia, Ella, and Luke. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A Requiem Mass for Sylvia will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday, 25 October 2019, at 1.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to ''The Jones Family,'' PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
"A special lady now at rest"
