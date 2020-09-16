Sylvia ENGLISH

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of the death of Sylvia. We worked together..."
    - Betty Harrington
  • "We are so sorry for your loss of your beautiful Wife,Mum &..."
    - Trish Lavery
  • "So sorry to hear the sad news, we have happy memories of..."
    - Michael Jones
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kingswood
cnr King and Cairo Streets
Upper Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

ENGLISH, Sylvia May:
On 13 September 2020 at Te Omanga Hospice. Much loved wife of Terry. Dearly loved Mum of Keith & Leigh, Susie & Martin and very proud Grandma of Ethan, Keiran, Thomas and Sam. A celebration of Sylvia will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 18 September 2020, at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and met be left at the chapel.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.