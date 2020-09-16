ENGLISH, Sylvia May:
On 13 September 2020 at Te Omanga Hospice. Much loved wife of Terry. Dearly loved Mum of Keith & Leigh, Susie & Martin and very proud Grandma of Ethan, Keiran, Thomas and Sam. A celebration of Sylvia will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 18 September 2020, at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and met be left at the chapel.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 16, 2020