ALDERSON, Sylvia:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Pakuranga. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14 August 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Darrel. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sonia & Greg, Deidré, and Justine. Loved friend of Peter & Emma. Adored 'Grammie' of Stacey & Mark, David, Pia & James, Cicely & Robbie, Ethan, Ciaran and special 'Great-Grammie' of Sawyer and Reid. Please bring a cut garden flower to a celebration of Sylvia's life which will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 19 August 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Alderson/Yates Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2019