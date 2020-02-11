McDONALD, Sylvera Mary:
On 9 February 2020, peacefully at Village at the Park. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Jacqui, Cory and the late Anna and Kyle. Fun, loving nan of David, Courtney and Abraham. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Barry (dec) and Mary, and Terry. Messages to the McDonald family may be left in Sylvera's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123 Newtown 6242. Sylvera's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Teresa, Karori Road, Karori on Thursday, 13 February 2020 at 10.30am, thereafter burial at the Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 11, 2020