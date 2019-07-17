Sydney WELLS

At home on Monday 15 July 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret and the late Stephanie. Much loved Dad of Sue (deceased) & Don White, Chris & Cynthia, David & Jenny, Michael & Helene, Kathryn & Paul Vermeulen, Gerard & Jenny, Dianna & Bryce, and Philip & Sasha. Treasured Grandad of Anthony, Brendan; Michael, Margaret; Cosette; Daniel, Simon, Jason, Nathan; Danielle, Michael, Nicolette; Olivia, Sophia; Zachary and Amelia, and great-grandad of Krystyna, Arijana, Alexandrea, and Max. All messages to the Wells Family, c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312, or may be left at www.eagars.co.nz/Syd Requiem Mass for Syd will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 19 July 2019 at 12.00pm. After which Syd will be laid to rest in Awanui Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Thursday evening at 7.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on July 17, 2019
