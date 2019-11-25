Sydney NEELY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sydney NEELY.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
Cornwall Street and Knights Road
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

NEELY, Sydney (Syd):
On 23 November 2019, peacefully at Heretaunga Rest Home. Devoted husband of Julia (dec), loving dad of Christine and Paul, much loved grandad of Olivia, Georgia, Finn and Reuben, and precious great-grandad of Valentine and Gabriel.
"LOVE SET AND MATCH"
A service to celebrate Syd's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 28 November 2019 at 11.00am. All messages to "the Neely family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.