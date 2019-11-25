NEELY, Sydney (Syd):
On 23 November 2019, peacefully at Heretaunga Rest Home. Devoted husband of Julia (dec), loving dad of Christine and Paul, much loved grandad of Olivia, Georgia, Finn and Reuben, and precious great-grandad of Valentine and Gabriel.
"LOVE SET AND MATCH"
A service to celebrate Syd's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 28 November 2019 at 11.00am. All messages to "the Neely family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 25, 2019