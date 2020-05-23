MACKLIN, Sydney Leonard:
424215 Leading Aircraftman WWII. On Tuesday 19th May 2020, peacefully, in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Fay. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony (dec) & Ngaire, Glen, Ross & Luise. Loved pop of Joe & Jane, Nick & Tegan, Liam & Paige, and Georgina. Special thanks to the staff and carers at Winara Rest Home for their care of Syd. A family farewell for Sydney will be held. Messages may be sent to the Macklin family C/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
