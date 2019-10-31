GILES,
Sydney Francis (Syd):
Past President for 13 years of Upper Hutt RSA, and current Patron of Upper Hutt RSA. Reg No. 714238, Lance Corporal, B COY 2NZ Regt, Malaya. On October 30, 2019 peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 82 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Brett & Donna and Poppa of Katilena and Abbie. Brother of Graeme, Mavis, Ida (dec), Ray (dec) and Margaret (dec). Special thanks to the team at ICU, Hutt Hospital. A service for Syd will be held at the Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club, 11 Logan Street, Upper Hutt, on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "the Giles family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2019