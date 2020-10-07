CHELL, Sydney Howard:
6.10.1925 - 2.10.2020
Passed away peacefully in Australia. Husband of the late Marie, brother and brother-in-law of Gladys & Dick (dec) (Papamoa), Alan & Helen (both dec), father and father-in-law of Bruce & Elspeth (dec), and Barbara & Darrell (Australia). Grandfather of Julie & Joanne, and great-grandfather of Joell, Xavier, Connor and Tiaki. Funeral will be held in Australia at 1.00pm (AEST) on Friday, 9th October. Please contact Joanne on 0224784318 for access to online service.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020