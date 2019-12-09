Sybil SUTHERLAND

Death Notice

SUTHERLAND, Sybil:
Sadly, Sybil died on 5th December 2019. Sybil was the beloved wife of the late Ian, and much loved mum of Donald and Pang, Fiona and Peter, Jamie and Pauline. Treasured grandma of Emma, Owen and Reuben; Andrew, Alex and Victoria; Hilary, Stuart and Charlotte. Precious great-grandma of Isabella and Zara; Madie and George; Ella. Friends are invited to Sybil's funeral service at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 1.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 9, 2019
