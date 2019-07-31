Sybil O'NEILL

O'NEILL, Sybil Maud:
Of Paraparaumu. On Sunday, 28 July 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Aged 86 years. Loved wife of Norman. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda & Mike, Roger & Genie, Trudy, and Andrew. Loved Nana of Jamie and Alex; Zarah, Jessica, and Vanessa. Loved by family in the UK and Canada. A Service to celebrate the life of Sybil will be held in Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 7th August 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
