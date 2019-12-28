Suzanne WEST

Death Notice

WEST,
Suzanne Frances (Sue):
Aged 71, passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, on December 23, 2019, after a short battle with Leukemia. Loved mother & mother-in-law to Matthew, Simon & Lara and Lilith. Sister of Judith, Christine, Zoe & Cathy. Wonderful Nana to her grandchildren Daniella, Josie, Zoe, Robert, Jessie, Ariana & Dylan. As per Sue's wishes a private cremation has already been held. A Memorial Celebration will be held at the Bellevue Hotel, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 10th January 2020, at 11.00am.

