WEST,
Suzanne Frances (Sue):
Aged 71, passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, on December 23, 2019, after a short battle with Leukemia. Loved mother & mother-in-law to Matthew, Simon & Lara and Lilith. Sister of Judith, Christine, Zoe & Cathy. Wonderful Nana to her grandchildren Daniella, Josie, Zoe, Robert, Jessie, Ariana & Dylan. As per Sue's wishes a private cremation has already been held. A Memorial Celebration will be held at the Bellevue Hotel, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 10th January 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020