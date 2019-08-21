TUI,
Suzanne Mary (nee Badley):
9.5.1947 - 13.8.2019
Loved mum, nanny, great-nanny, sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend.
The days that I have known, dear heart, when you were with me long ago,
Come back again when happy mem'rie start, because you know - I loved you so.
The joys, the laughter, even tears, which made life sweet in times gone by,
Still give their beauty - all the passing years they sanctify, and cannot die.
Sweet mem'ries on the thread of time are with me as the shadows fall,
And lift my spirit up to heights, sublime, where over all - I hear you call.
To honour Sue's wishes, a private farewell has been held. Messages to PO Box 3280, Fitzroy, New Plymouth 4341.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 21, 2019