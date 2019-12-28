Suzanne SLADE

Suzanne Ngamako (Suzie):
On December 25, 2019, passed peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 57 years. Dearly loved partner, mother, grandmother, aunty, daughter niece and cousin of Barry, Billy, Bodey, Steven, Barry (Jnr), Leighton, Nikira, D'Stan, Lynkon, Navaeah, Summer, Skyy, and Phoenix. A funeral service for Suzie will be held at the Koraunui Marare, 146 Stokes Valley Road, Stokes Valley, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter to the Taita Lawn Cemetery (Naenae). Suzie is lying at the Marae for those wishing to visit.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019
