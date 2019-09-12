Suzanne JONES

JONES, Suzanne Jean (Sue)
(nee Knox):
Of Featherston. On 10th September 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of Dave. Loved mother and mother-in-law Shane and Rhonda, Brent and Kylie (Australia), Glen (dec), Jenene and Troy Williams. Cherished Gran of Caleb and Hannah; Maddie and Jett; Lincoln, Grace, and Hunter. Loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wairarapa Cancer Society, P.O. Box 121, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Sue will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Monday 16th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Jones Family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Sue's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2019
