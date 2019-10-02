HUDDLESTON,
Suzanne Elizabeth (Sue):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Monday 30th September 2019. Dearly loved wife of Arthur for 50 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark; Nicky and Wayne; Blair. Loved Grandma of Matthew, Harrison, Emily and Lucy. Dearly loved sister of Richard and Jane. Special thanks to the Renal and ICU teams at Wellington Hospital for their care. Messages to the family may be left on Sue's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral service for Sue will be held at the Karori Main Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori, on Friday 4th October, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019