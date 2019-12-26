HECKLER, Suzanne:
On Wednesday 18th December 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Waikanae Lodge, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lawrence. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn & Peter Arnold (Waikanae), and James & Maryanne Heckler (Auckland). Loved Nan of Mark, John, Paul, and Lawrence. In keeping with Suzanne's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will follow in the New Year.
