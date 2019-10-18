HAIGH, Suzanne (Suzy)
(nee Rolfe):
On Wednesday 16 October 2019, at Te Omanga Hospice, after a brave struggle, died peacefully. Much loved daughter of May, daughter-in-law to Jo & Ken, sister of Jac, Michelle, Jeff, special aunty to Becky, Tina, Anna, Kerry & Nathan, and companion to wife Fran.
Treasured by the many
whose lives she touched.
A celebration of Suzy's life will be held at the Mana Cruising Club, on Monday 21 October at 11.00am. All welcome, dress in what makes you comfortable. Thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019