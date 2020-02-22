GORDON, Suzanne Winifred
(Sue) (nee Pinkerton):
24.09.1941 – 19.02.2020
Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Dearly loved mum of Sarah & Glenn Laurenson; Michael; Tony & Celia Aspey-Gordon. Dearly loved and proud Nana of Jake & Emma; Tom & Carmen; Samantha & Brent; Lachlan, Ben & Olivia. Sister of Ian & Cheryl.
A great friend and inspiration to everyone who knew her. Special thanks to friends and caregivers whose dedicated care and assistance allowed mum to remain in her own home with her beloved cats. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at North Porirua Baptist Church, 69 Discovery Drive, Whitby, on Monday 2 March 2020 at 11.30am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020