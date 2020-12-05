Suzanne EVANS (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
Anderson Funeral Services Ltd
73A Main St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
4814
063637918
Death Notice

EVANS, Suzanne Marie (Sue)
(nee Cottle):
Of Foxton. 1944-2020. Much loved wife of Don. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Natalie, Johnny, Jodi, Andrew and Anthin. Adored Granny Sue to Aaron, Molly, Jimi, Ryan, Jack, Brodyn and Sean. Beautiful stepmother to Bronny and Kerri. Loved sibling to Tony, Ali, Chris and Vivien. Many thanks to the staff at Lonsdale Total Care, Foxton who always called Sue "Mrs Polite"
"Brave Lady, Rainbow"
We love you Sue xxx
A private cremation has taken place.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2020
