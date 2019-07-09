BURKE, Suzanne Elizabeth
(Sue) (nee Robertson):
Peacefully on Saturday 6 July 2019, at Hutt Hospital. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late John. Mother and mother-in-law of Mike & Karen and the late Alan, and much loved special grandmother of Allana, Ashley, Josh and Ella. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Sue will be held at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 12 July at 10.00am, followed by interment at Taita Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from July 9 to July 10, 2019