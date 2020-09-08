STARKEY, Susie:
Of Paraparaumu, on 5 September 2020, aged 59. Dearly loved wife of Graham and a really great friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice at www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to 'the Starkey family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu or placed on Susie's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz, where a livestream link is also available for those who wish to 'virtually' attend the service. Susie was always the life of the party with her fabulous champagne and bubbles outlook on life. We invite you to attend her celebration of life by wearing bright yellows and pinks to the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 10 September 2020 at 3.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation will occur.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2020