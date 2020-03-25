WEBSTER,
Susan Rosemary (Sue):
Passed away at home, surrounded by family, on 22nd March 2020. Sue was a fabulous wife to Graeme, incredible mother to Jeremy, Lauren, Zoe and Hamish, beloved daughter of Tony and Lyndsay, and close sister to Simon. Sue brought joy and laughter to many peoples' lives and will be sorely missed. We wish to thank her friends for their unfailing support and kindness over these past months. A private family service will be held, with intentions to gather and share memories at a later date (when safety permits). Much love to you all.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2020