STEVENSON,
Susan Elizabeth
(nee Degerholm) (Sue):
Unexpectedly on 11 November 2019, aged 63 years. Cherished wife of Laurie. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Kane and Tash, Jared and Bee; doting Nana of Florence, Molly and Alex; daughter of the late Bernie and Sylvia Degerholm; sister and sister-in-law of Jan and Gary; Dale and Phil; Peter and Caroline; Karen and Mike. Loved by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to Huntingtons Disease Association would be appreciated. Special thanks to the Staff at Amaryllis House, and Jeanette, Wendy and Alisha for their care and support. A service to for Sue will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 15 November, at 2.30pm and thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2019