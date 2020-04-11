SMITH,
Susan Eileen (nee Stein):
On Monday, April 6, 2020, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North. Loved wife of Rockey, loved eldest daughter of Max (dec) and Marj Stein. Much loved sister of Merrick and Sue Stein, Fiona and Philip Underwood, Aevryl and Ken Jestin, loved and respected Aunty of John and Meaghan, Phillip and Catrina, Hannah and Tom, Melody and Kane, and Regan. Great-Aunty to Samuel, Noah, Eli, Ella, Mackenzie and Indiana.
Left us too soon. We will always remember your loving kindness and your strong faith in our lord Jesus Christ.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2020