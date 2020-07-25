ROBINSON, Susan Mary:
Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 29 March 2020, after a courageous fight against cancer, aged 68 years. Very much loved wife of Alan. Dearly loved mother of Dean, Mick, and Jenna, mother-in-law of Rachel, Anna and Mark, and cherished Nana of Ali, Flynn, Ruby, Isla, Macie, Richie and Bella.
A special beautiful, caring, generous and loving lady is now at peace.
Messages for the "Robinson family" can be sent c/- 37 Pendennis Point, Camborne, Porirua. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A funeral service for Sue will be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, Molesworth Street, Wellington, on Thursday, 30 July, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020