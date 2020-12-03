RAE, Susan:
On 28th November 2020, sadly passed away. Dearly loved wife to Mervyn (deceased), adored mother to Andrew, Brad, and Nadine, mother-in-law to Kelly and Joanne, and a wonderful nana to Nami, Aimee, Adrian, Kerryn, Joshua, Jenna, Theo, Caspar, and Caden.
You will be dearly missed.
Rest in peace mum.
All communications can be made C/- the funeral home 09 8360029. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Society of NZ.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2020