PRICE,
Susan Margaret (Sue):
Of Feilding. On November 2nd 2019 peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dave and Becky, Robyn and Dean Curtis, Richard (deceased), and Steve and Gussy, loved Gran of Renee and Tom, Shania, Safia and Kyro; Leighton, and Hayden, and Charlie, loved Great-Gran of Jaci. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Grey Street, Feilding, on Thursday, November 7th 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Rangiwahia Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for their love an care of Sue.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2019